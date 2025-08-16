Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 34,500 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 282.2% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 1,422.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in IAC by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in IAC by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $2.87. IAC had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $586.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on IAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

