EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.09% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIBL. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA BIBL opened at $42.44 on Friday. Inspire 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85.

About Inspire 100 ETF

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

