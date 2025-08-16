Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 5,400 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 841.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

POWI opened at $46.30 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.83%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $93,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 18,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,292.60. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

