Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,334 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $14,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,047.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $318.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.58 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

