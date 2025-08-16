iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Gen Wealth Partners Inc

Gen Wealth Partners Inc reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,866,000 after buying an additional 71,888,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $278,367,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,683,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,923,000 after purchasing an additional 254,544 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,483 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $86.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.88. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3308 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

