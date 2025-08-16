Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $226.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.69 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

