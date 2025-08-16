State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,737 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,737 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $33,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,546,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,384 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $575,383,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24,394.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,933,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,084 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

ICE opened at $181.12 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.85%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $145,723.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,500. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,488 shares of company stock valued at $80,323,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

