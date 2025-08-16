Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Cut by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $516.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.24 and a 200-day moving average of $479.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. This trade represents a 31.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total value of $455,891.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,699.52. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.