Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 3,216 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $996,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 702.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,173,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,979,000 after buying an additional 1,027,353 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 106,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 126.0% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 941,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after buying an additional 525,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 24.3% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 563,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,952,000 after buying an additional 110,301 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,625. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 812,000 shares of company stock worth $77,703,320 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.4%

APH opened at $109.20 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.