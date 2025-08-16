AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AECOM were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $78,900,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,305,000 after acquiring an additional 691,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 580,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after acquiring an additional 170,235 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $16,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $119.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. AECOM has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $122.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%. AECOM’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

