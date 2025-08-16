Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,697,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,662 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,828,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,133,000 after acquiring an additional 219,541 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,331,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,873,000 after acquiring an additional 74,434 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,401,000 after acquiring an additional 160,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,561,000 after acquiring an additional 153,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $286.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.87 and a 12-month high of $382.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Raymond James Financial upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.