Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT) Stake Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. Clarivate PLC has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.17 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clarivate

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,271,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,096.59. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.