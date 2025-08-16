Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $113,669,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,079,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,453,000 after buying an additional 2,374,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,899,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,169,000 after buying an additional 2,094,497 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,020,000 after buying an additional 1,349,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,989,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,438,000 after buying an additional 1,291,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,950. The trade was a 36.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

