Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 96.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 223.3% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 169.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 55.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of CADE stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 18.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Cadence Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

