Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.79 Million Position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Incyte by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 88,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Incyte by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. Incyte Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $87.06.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,192 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $83,273.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,831.80. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $41,097.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,439.44. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

