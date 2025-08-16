Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Veralto were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Veralto by 198.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Veralto by 95.1% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $847,938.15. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Veralto Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $107.14 on Friday. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

