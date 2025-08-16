Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 451,633 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451,633 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.1%

IRM opened at $91.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.23. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 653.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 2,242.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $612,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,292,083.62. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,543,507. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

