Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $496,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $11,297,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Bank OZK by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 36,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of OZK opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

