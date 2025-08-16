Horizon Investments LLC Sells 127 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SAP by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at about $790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SAP by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SAP by 3.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,364,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SAP opened at $277.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a one year low of $210.38 and a one year high of $313.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%. SAP’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

