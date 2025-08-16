Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,037 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 486.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $233.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.96. Eagle Materials Inc has a one year low of $191.91 and a one year high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.33.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

