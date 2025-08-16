Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) and Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Financial Contrast

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) and Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Banco Bradesco and Bank Of Montreal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bank Of Montreal 0 7 2 0 2.22

Bank Of Montreal has a consensus price target of $129.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.17%. Given Bank Of Montreal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank Of Montreal is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

45.8% of Bank Of Montreal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Bank Of Montreal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Bank Of Montreal”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $37.55 billion 0.73 $3.20 billion $0.35 7.39 Bank Of Montreal $58.27 billion 1.39 $5.38 billion $7.71 14.71

Bank Of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Bradesco. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank Of Montreal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Bank Of Montreal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 9.76% 12.96% 1.07% Bank Of Montreal 10.25% 10.15% 0.55%

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bank Of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $4.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Banco Bradesco pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank Of Montreal pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank Of Montreal has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Bank Of Montreal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Of Montreal has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank Of Montreal beats Banco Bradesco on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About Bank Of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products. It also offers investing, banking, and wealth management advisory; digital investing services; financial solutions for individuals, families, and businesses; provides investment management services to institutional, retail, and high net worth investors; and diversified insurance, and wealth and pension de-risking solutions. In addition, the company provides individual life, critical illness and annuity products, as well as segregated funds, and group creditor and travel insurance to customers; debt and equity capital-raising, loan origination and syndication, balance sheet management, treasury management, mergers and acquisitions advice, restructurings and recapitalizations, trade finance, and risk mitigation services, as well as a range of banking and other operating services. Further, the company offers research and access to financial markets for institutional, corporate and retail clients through an integrated suite of sales and trading solutions related to debt, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, equities, securitization, and commodities; provides new product development and origination services, as well as risk management and advisory services for hedging strategies, including in interest rates, foreign exchange rates and commodities prices; and funding and liquidity management services. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

