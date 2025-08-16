National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

National Pension Service increased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $42,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $257,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,920. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $163.36 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $186.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

