Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.0% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $785.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $724.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $655.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,243 shares of company stock worth $200,605,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.