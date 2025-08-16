Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 364,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,816,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Expeditors International of Washington as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NDVR Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.22.

EXPD opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.25. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

