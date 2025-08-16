Benjamin Edwards Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,699 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Amcor by 727.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 105,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $3,228,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Amcor by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,090,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 413,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amcor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,065,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after buying an additional 171,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 91.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

