Independent Advisor Alliance Has $300,000 Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WING. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wingstop from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Wingstop from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.52.

Wingstop Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ WING opened at $336.84 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $433.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.60 and a 200-day moving average of $289.56. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.84.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $1,666,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,842,034.18. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total transaction of $2,030,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,864.58. This trade represents a 39.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,838 shares of company stock worth $11,491,935. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.