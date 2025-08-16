Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.53 Million in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $295,761.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,139.08. The trade was a 21.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.50 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on Leonardo DRS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

