Boston Partners Sells 484,298 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.75% of Heritage Commerce worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $1,881,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,302,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 268,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heritage Commerce news, COO Thomas A. Sa acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of HTBK opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTBK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

