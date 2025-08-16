Prudential PLC Buys 4,999 Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 104.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $70,254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Roblox by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $890,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Roblox by 7.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Roblox by 5.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,843,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,470,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Down 6.3%

NYSE:RBLX opened at $117.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 687,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $60,479,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at $18,610,845.23. The trade was a 76.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,127,213 shares of company stock worth $493,410,989. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

