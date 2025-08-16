Nuveen LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 614,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,280,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 36.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.0% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,432,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,852,000 after purchasing an additional 606,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of LYB stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $99.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $63.53.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 711.69%.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
