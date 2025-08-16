EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Owen LaRue LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 81,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

