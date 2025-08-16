American Century Companies Inc. Has $188.37 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,483,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,606 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $188,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Nasdaq by 194.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 211,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,742.55. The trade was a 49.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,839 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

