Global Endowment Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,110 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 479,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 387,316 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $73.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

