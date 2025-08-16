Elevatus Welath Management Sells 3,212 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elevatus Welath Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 60,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $246.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.44. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

