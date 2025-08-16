Ethic Inc. Purchases 1,192 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.6% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 140,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after acquiring an additional 74,882 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.8% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $33,563,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price target (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.17.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $101,484,738. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $427.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $472.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.79. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $242.25 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

