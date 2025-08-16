Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Boosts Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,189,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808,074 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up 2.9% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $448,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $39,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $105,626.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,012.78. The trade was a 38.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $91,763.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,693.84. This trade represents a 47.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,001 shares of company stock worth $996,958. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

