EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of ProShares Ultra Gold worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGL. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter valued at about $7,841,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter worth about $232,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA UGL opened at $34.86 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96.

ProShares Ultra Gold Profile

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

