American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,325,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,629 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $156,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SLM by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

Insider Activity at SLM

In other news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $1,771,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 119,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,139.13. The trade was a 31.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of SLM opened at $30.32 on Friday. SLM Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). SLM had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Report on SLM

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.