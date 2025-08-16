Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,645,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,986.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.60.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,294,474.62. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $98,449.20. Following the sale, the director owned 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $782,362. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $104,014,443. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $232.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1,503,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.