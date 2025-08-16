Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,270,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 555,244 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $180,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $258,955.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,657.84. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,750.44. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

