Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 129.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 171.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $185.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

