Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 26,154 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,154 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.56% of UFP Technologies worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 214,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,196,000 after acquiring an additional 106,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $16,808,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after acquiring an additional 63,899 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 508.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 57,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $219.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.49 and a 200 day moving average of $230.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.14. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.26 and a 1 year high of $366.41.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $151.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.54%. UFP Technologies’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

