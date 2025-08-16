Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 130.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,418,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 598,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,117,000 after purchasing an additional 194,632 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $168,735,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $144,901,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.14.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $321.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pool Corporation has a twelve month low of $282.22 and a twelve month high of $395.60. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.57.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.