Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 678,486 Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 175.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678,486 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 790.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 32.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $6.79 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

PL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.86.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

