Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,444 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $405,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 93.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 70.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $267.80 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.67 and a 12-month high of $437.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.49 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.59.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

