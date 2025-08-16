Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,881 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after purchasing an additional 745,671 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nucor by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after purchasing an additional 474,274 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,772,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,342,000 after acquiring an additional 92,363 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,804,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,384,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,595,000 after acquiring an additional 96,375 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NUE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nucor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.78.
Nucor Price Performance
NYSE:NUE opened at $145.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.91. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $170.52.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.71%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,094 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Nucor Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
