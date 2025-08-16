Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,164,348 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556,410 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164,348 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SouthState were worth $422,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 179.3% during the first quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 17,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SouthState by 140.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 44,682 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 996.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 148,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in SouthState by 1.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.30 per share, with a total value of $230,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,095.80. This represents a 6.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher purchased 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.31 per share, for a total transaction of $324,820.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,089.14. The trade was a 67.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,338 shares of company stock worth $786,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.88. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $114.26.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $840.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.12 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 22.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on SouthState from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on SouthState from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

