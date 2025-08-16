Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,408,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $382,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $42,839,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Eaton by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $350.87 on Friday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.75. The company has a market cap of $136.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.63.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

