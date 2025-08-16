Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,516,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $369,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,803. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $152.26 on Friday. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $121.98 and a 1-year high of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. 3M’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

