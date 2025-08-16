Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $349.58 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,255 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.86% of Steel Dynamics worth $349,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $16,495,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.70.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.8%

STLD stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,749 shares of company stock worth $2,702,468. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

